2018/08/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 6, 2018
— deaf man stranded at train station
Jamie Dow, who is deaf, was not aware that the train
he took would not stop at his station, but at another
station, a long distance away. An electrical problem
forced the train to change routes and it was announced
on the PA system, but no one told the deaf man about it.
A hearing person knew about the deaf passenger and
was frantically looking for him to tell him about
the change of routes, but couldn’t find him. As
a result, he was forced to walk home at 1 AM
from the other station. It happened in Glascow,
Scotland. ADA laws in USA would not have allowed
it to happen because of visual displays. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/long-walk-home-from-wrong-station/
— advice for house-hunting deaf parents
An advocate of the deaf gave this advice for deaf parents,
of young children, that are house hunting:
Make sure the house walls can be removed so that they can
see their children playing around. Walls easily hide
these children
— deaf attending school for the blind
Berks Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services (Pennsylvania)
is now celebrating its 50th anniversary. Stories and
tales from these early days were swapped. One such
story was about a group of deaf children attending
a school for the blind; they were taught by a
blind teacher! For some reason, these children
did not attend Pennsylvania School for the Deaf
or even the Scranton State School for the Deaf.
