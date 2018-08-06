2018/08/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 6, 2018

— deaf man stranded at train station

Jamie Dow, who is deaf, was not aware that the train

he took would not stop at his station, but at another

station, a long distance away. An electrical problem

forced the train to change routes and it was announced

on the PA system, but no one told the deaf man about it.

A hearing person knew about the deaf passenger and

was frantically looking for him to tell him about

the change of routes, but couldn’t find him. As

a result, he was forced to walk home at 1 AM

from the other station. It happened in Glascow,

Scotland. ADA laws in USA would not have allowed

it to happen because of visual displays. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/long-walk-home-from-wrong-station/

— advice for house-hunting deaf parents

An advocate of the deaf gave this advice for deaf parents,

of young children, that are house hunting:

Make sure the house walls can be removed so that they can

see their children playing around. Walls easily hide

these children

— deaf attending school for the blind

Berks Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services (Pennsylvania)

is now celebrating its 50th anniversary. Stories and

tales from these early days were swapped. One such

story was about a group of deaf children attending

a school for the blind; they were taught by a

blind teacher! For some reason, these children

did not attend Pennsylvania School for the Deaf

or even the Scranton State School for the Deaf.

