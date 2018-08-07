2018/08/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 7, 2018
— a city’s expensive lesson
A deaf man was ordered to show up at
municipal court hearings in Camden, NJ.
He showed up many times; the interpreter
showed up just once! The deaf man’s
attorney said:
it was extremely frustrating and humiliating
for him
The city was ordered to pay damages for
these interpreter no-shows.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/many-interpreter-no-shows-in-court/
— a cute Coda kid
A Coda said:
When I was really little, I actually wanted to be deaf
like my parents. I would get so angry when my mom would
tell me:
No, you can hear!
— DocsWithDisabilities or AMPHL
There was a story today of disabled doctors
creating their own hashtag – DocsWithDisabilities.
Several deaf doctors were mentioned as being part
of that DocsWithDisabilities group. AMPHL?
Spelled in full, it is Association of Medical
Professionals with Hearing Losses. DeafDigest
hopes the DocsWithDisabilities group will
work together and closely with AMPHL.
By the way, these AMPHL people are getting
together in Baltimore next year at their
conference.
