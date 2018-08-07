2018/08/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 7, 2018

— a city’s expensive lesson

A deaf man was ordered to show up at

municipal court hearings in Camden, NJ.

He showed up many times; the interpreter

showed up just once! The deaf man’s

attorney said:

it was extremely frustrating and humiliating

for him

The city was ordered to pay damages for

these interpreter no-shows.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/many-interpreter-no-shows-in-court/

— a cute Coda kid

A Coda said:

When I was really little, I actually wanted to be deaf

like my parents. I would get so angry when my mom would

tell me:

No, you can hear!

— DocsWithDisabilities or AMPHL

There was a story today of disabled doctors

creating their own hashtag – DocsWithDisabilities.

Several deaf doctors were mentioned as being part

of that DocsWithDisabilities group. AMPHL?

Spelled in full, it is Association of Medical

Professionals with Hearing Losses. DeafDigest

hopes the DocsWithDisabilities group will

work together and closely with AMPHL.

By the way, these AMPHL people are getting

together in Baltimore next year at their

conference.

