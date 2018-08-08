2018/08/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 8, 2018

— still continuing with Ninja TV

Last year, DeafDigest mentioned that Kyle

Schulze, who is deaf, was a new TV Ninja

participant. He is still competing in

his second season. He has had his

disasters during competition but is

still surviving. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/american-ninja-warrior-participant/

— a deaf short film that leaves us with questions

Seri Khairuniza, a young deaf Singaporean woman,

produced a deaf-theme short film that profiled

the lives of a deaf teacher, a deaf accountant

and a deaf media expert. A newspaper story

praised her filmwork. Still, this film has

questions. The producer does not use sign

language. Did the three deaf people she

profiled use sign language? And if signs

were used, how was the deaf producer able

to understand the dialogue. Such details

this newspaper story did not mention!

— wasting a Deaf Resource person

It is always a mystery that a late-deafened family member

would not ask a deaf family member for questions and

referrals about the deaf world. Too proud to learn about

deaf devices (weitbrecht.com/captel.html), late-deafened

organizations, deaf services, ADA and then push away people

that want to help him. He would then depart us, still

knowing nothing for years about things that could have

helped him.

