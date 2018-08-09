2018/08/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 9, 2018

— the bank teller and the deaf

One bank teller deals with deaf customers

often. They always give her notes about

their bank transaction needs. One day

she was given a note, and she assumed

the person was deaf. She was wrong –

as it was a bank robbery note! A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/line-in-front-of-bank-teller/

— a common newspaper complaint

A common complaint with a big city newspaper

was that it carried too many, really too many,

hearing aid ads!

— DC Starbucks was not the first one

There was a big story in the newspapers about

Starbucks setting up an all ASL-staff at

new Starbucks 15 minutes walk from the

Gallaudet campus. While it is USA’s first

all-signing Starbucks staff, it is not the

first one in the world. The honor goes to

the Starbucks at Bangsar Village II in

Malaysia. It was founded two years ago and

is now celebrating its 2nd anniversary.

