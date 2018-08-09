2018/08/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 9, 2018
— the bank teller and the deaf
One bank teller deals with deaf customers
often. They always give her notes about
their bank transaction needs. One day
she was given a note, and she assumed
the person was deaf. She was wrong –
as it was a bank robbery note! A picture
is at:
http://deafdigest.com/line-in-front-of-bank-teller/
— a common newspaper complaint
A common complaint with a big city newspaper
was that it carried too many, really too many,
hearing aid ads!
— DC Starbucks was not the first one
There was a big story in the newspapers about
Starbucks setting up an all ASL-staff at
new Starbucks 15 minutes walk from the
Gallaudet campus. While it is USA’s first
all-signing Starbucks staff, it is not the
first one in the world. The honor goes to
the Starbucks at Bangsar Village II in
Malaysia. It was founded two years ago and
is now celebrating its 2nd anniversary.
In the video below:
learn more about SSP services in Pennsylvania
http://healthbridges.info/?p=2067
