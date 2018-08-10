2018/08/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 10, 2018

— long wait for an interpreter

A deaf person enters the hospital waiting

room and requests an interpreter. The hospital

offers a VRI and the deaf person refuses it.

The wait gets longer – leaving the deaf person

with two choices – to continue to wait or

to text a family member to come over and do

a bad job of interpreting! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/long-hospital-wait/

— paying out of pockets

A teacher of the deaf complained that she spends

approximately $1,000 – $1,500 per year on school

supplies – out of her pockets, and not getting

reimbursed by the school system.

— a big reason for not filing discrimination complaints

There is a big reason why many deaf people do not file

discrimination complaints. A deaf woman, whose

English skills is the tops, had to spend four hours

on paperwork just to file a discrimination complaint!

