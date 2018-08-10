2018/08/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 10, 2018
— long wait for an interpreter
A deaf person enters the hospital waiting
room and requests an interpreter. The hospital
offers a VRI and the deaf person refuses it.
The wait gets longer – leaving the deaf person
with two choices – to continue to wait or
to text a family member to come over and do
a bad job of interpreting! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/long-hospital-wait/
— paying out of pockets
A teacher of the deaf complained that she spends
approximately $1,000 – $1,500 per year on school
supplies – out of her pockets, and not getting
reimbursed by the school system.
— a big reason for not filing discrimination complaints
There is a big reason why many deaf people do not file
discrimination complaints. A deaf woman, whose
English skills is the tops, had to spend four hours
on paperwork just to file a discrimination complaint!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— airplanes built by a deaf man
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
08/05/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/
— opportunities for deaf writer, content editor and
international signs signer
go to:
http://deafdigest.com/jobs/jobs1-2/
and scroll down until you see
Opportunities at H3 World TV