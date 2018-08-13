2018/08/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 13, 2018

— A deaf attorney hides two things

A deaf woman is an attorney. She is able to

function very well with her hearing aid

1n one ear and a CI in another ear. She

said discrimination against the deaf in

the legal profession is strong. As a result

she hides both devices in the courtroom.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/hiding-two-things/

— Taxi company hires deaf drivers

A taxi company in Seoul is now hiring deaf

drivers. Communication between hearing passengers

and deaf taxi drivers was made possible because

of a smartphone app. The Seoul Metropolitan

Government has given approval for the deaf

to become taxi drivers. Uber? No. Lyft? No.

Just regular taxi cabs.

— no respect by the deaf young generation

An agency serving the deaf had a library

of great books about the deaf and of

deafness. It was a resource that served

deaf researchers in the local area. The

agency moved from one location to another

location. Much of these books were trashed.

It was the deaf leaders of the young

generation that decided to do the trashing.

A sad shame!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— auctions without interpreters

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

08/12/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/