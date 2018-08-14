2018/08/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 14, 2018
— state health insurance ombudsman for deaf
Lori Siedman has been appointed as the Deaf and Hard of
Hearing Ombudsman to explain these 35 different
state insurance plans. It is just as confusing for
the deaf as much as it is for the hearing. A picture
— a human resources office that flagrantly violates ADA
Deaf people are angry at the Corpus Christi (TX) Independent
School District. A deaf applicant was offered a job
as ASL instructor and as the school wrestling coach.
The human resourcs office blocked this appointment,
saying the deaf person would need an interpreter
to attend conferences. The deaf community is demanding
a Town hall Meeting.
— Very Important Person says something to a deaf person
In Saudi Arabia, a Very Important Person (VIP)
is the Crown Prince. He is the nation’s #2 most
important person, next to the King. Anyway
the Crown Prince was in a car. In another car
next to the Crown Prince’s car, a deaf man
was driving it. The Crown Prince said something
across the windows, that the deaf driver could
not understand! Something funny, or something
serious, or something “not important” – the
deaf driver will never know!
