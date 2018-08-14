2018/08/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 14, 2018

— state health insurance ombudsman for deaf

Lori Siedman has been appointed as the Deaf and Hard of

Hearing Ombudsman to explain these 35 different

state insurance plans. It is just as confusing for

the deaf as much as it is for the hearing. A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/insurance-ombudsman-for-deaf/

— a human resources office that flagrantly violates ADA

Deaf people are angry at the Corpus Christi (TX) Independent

School District. A deaf applicant was offered a job

as ASL instructor and as the school wrestling coach.

The human resourcs office blocked this appointment,

saying the deaf person would need an interpreter

to attend conferences. The deaf community is demanding

a Town hall Meeting.

— Very Important Person says something to a deaf person

In Saudi Arabia, a Very Important Person (VIP)

is the Crown Prince. He is the nation’s #2 most

important person, next to the King. Anyway

the Crown Prince was in a car. In another car

next to the Crown Prince’s car, a deaf man

was driving it. The Crown Prince said something

across the windows, that the deaf driver could

not understand! Something funny, or something

serious, or something “not important” – the

deaf driver will never know!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— horror deaf tales

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

08/12/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/

— opportunities for deaf writer, content editor and

international signs signer

go to:

http://deafdigest.com/jobs/jobs1-2/

and scroll down until you see

Opportunities at H3 World TV