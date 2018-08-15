2018/08/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 15, 2018

— a reason some hearing people avoid the deaf

There is a reason some hearing people avoid

the deaf. They think deafness is an illness

they can catch if they get too close to a

deaf person! This was the issue brought up

by a health counselor, while speaking to

an audience at a health andw ellness fair.

— lawsuit for forcing deaf-blind person to use VRI

A medical center in Louisiana refused to hire

an interpreter for a deaf-legally blind patient.

The medical center people insisted that he use

the VRI. They said if he has just enough vision to

follow an interpreter, he should also have just

enough vision to use the VRI. This case was filed

with the U.S. District Court for the Western

District of Louisiana.

— a famous deaf woman called retarded

The man at the White House said that a famous

deaf woman was retarded. He made that comment

in 2011 during the airing of the TV program –

the Apprentice. That deaf woman was Marlee

Matlin, who actually is a genius. The

White House man denied making that comment,

but three past Apprentice staffers said

they heard him using that word. Anyway

this is a very anti-deaf comment.

