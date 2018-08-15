2018/08/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 15, 2018
— a reason some hearing people avoid the deaf
There is a reason some hearing people avoid
the deaf. They think deafness is an illness
they can catch if they get too close to a
deaf person! This was the issue brought up
by a health counselor, while speaking to
an audience at a health andw ellness fair.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deafness-is-not-illness/
— lawsuit for forcing deaf-blind person to use VRI
A medical center in Louisiana refused to hire
an interpreter for a deaf-legally blind patient.
The medical center people insisted that he use
the VRI. They said if he has just enough vision to
follow an interpreter, he should also have just
enough vision to use the VRI. This case was filed
with the U.S. District Court for the Western
District of Louisiana.
— a famous deaf woman called retarded
The man at the White House said that a famous
deaf woman was retarded. He made that comment
in 2011 during the airing of the TV program –
the Apprentice. That deaf woman was Marlee
Matlin, who actually is a genius. The
White House man denied making that comment,
but three past Apprentice staffers said
they heard him using that word. Anyway
this is a very anti-deaf comment.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— how California passed the nation’s first free-TTY bill
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
08/12/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/