2018/08/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 16, 2018
— a college distributes Alexa-enabled Amazon Echo Dots for free
St. Louis University is distributing, in all dorm rooms, these
Amazon Echo Dots. These are for free. Well, these Echo devices
are useless to deaf students at the university, unless
captioned read-outs are attached. Discrimination? Should
deaf students blame St Louis University or blame Amazon
or blame the Echo manufacturer? A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/device-without-captions/
— a lip-reading dog
Could a dog read lips? This seems to be a bad joke, but
the novel “The Department of Sensitive Crimes” involves
a detective Ulf Varg, and Martin, the lip-reading dog!
The book says:
Martin is hearing impaired, and is the only lip reading
dog in Sweden, but he can only lip read in Swedish
The author said he had a lot of fun writing this book.
— deaf man winning an appeal
Most appeals are turned down in the upper court systems.
But for a deaf man in Florida, he won his appeal in
a discrimination case. He was not provided with an
interpreter by the Lifemark Hospitals Inc during
his evaluation. He sued and lost. He filed an appeal
and won. Not sure what Lifemark Hospitals Inc is
going to do – because the next step would be the
Supreme Court, and ADA is the law of the land
involving the deaf and the disabled.
