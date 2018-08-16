2018/08/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 16, 2018

— a college distributes Alexa-enabled Amazon Echo Dots for free

St. Louis University is distributing, in all dorm rooms, these

Amazon Echo Dots. These are for free. Well, these Echo devices

are useless to deaf students at the university, unless

captioned read-outs are attached. Discrimination? Should

deaf students blame St Louis University or blame Amazon

or blame the Echo manufacturer? A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/device-without-captions/

— a lip-reading dog

Could a dog read lips? This seems to be a bad joke, but

the novel “The Department of Sensitive Crimes” involves

a detective Ulf Varg, and Martin, the lip-reading dog!

The book says:

Martin is hearing impaired, and is the only lip reading

dog in Sweden, but he can only lip read in Swedish

The author said he had a lot of fun writing this book.

— deaf man winning an appeal

Most appeals are turned down in the upper court systems.

But for a deaf man in Florida, he won his appeal in

a discrimination case. He was not provided with an

interpreter by the Lifemark Hospitals Inc during

his evaluation. He sued and lost. He filed an appeal

and won. Not sure what Lifemark Hospitals Inc is

going to do – because the next step would be the

Supreme Court, and ADA is the law of the land

involving the deaf and the disabled.

