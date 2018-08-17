2018/08/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 17, 2018

— these 911 texts

How many texts per month would a police dispatcher

serving two low-population counties in Georgia

receive? Just four texts per month on the average;

some from deaf; some from hearing that do not want

their voices to be overheard. Just hope that the

police dispatchers, despite being well trained,

would not forget how to deal with these 911-texts

sent by the deaf because these are so few and far

in between! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/text-911-works-both-ways/

— Stokoe’s protege departs us

Dennis Cokeley has departed us. For years and years he

worked to improve standards among interpreters and

among ASL teachers. He started out at Gallaudet, where

he was William Stokoe’s protege before moving on

to a long career at Northeastern University. Stokoe

as many know, is the Father of ASL – but there was

one big difference. Stokoe couldn’t sign ASL fluently

while Cokely was fluent.

— a state offers tax breaks for deaf with savings accounts

Texas has a deal for the deaf – offering tax breaks on

certain savings accounts for certain deaf-related

expenses. It does not matter if the deaf person is

on SSI or SSDI or Medicaid. It is best that interested

deaf persons get qualified counseling with this

tax break savings account. Do other states offer

this same deal? Do not know.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— confusing gestures

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

08/12/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/