2018/08/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 17, 2018
— these 911 texts
How many texts per month would a police dispatcher
serving two low-population counties in Georgia
receive? Just four texts per month on the average;
some from deaf; some from hearing that do not want
their voices to be overheard. Just hope that the
police dispatchers, despite being well trained,
would not forget how to deal with these 911-texts
sent by the deaf because these are so few and far
in between! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/text-911-works-both-ways/
— Stokoe’s protege departs us
Dennis Cokeley has departed us. For years and years he
worked to improve standards among interpreters and
among ASL teachers. He started out at Gallaudet, where
he was William Stokoe’s protege before moving on
to a long career at Northeastern University. Stokoe
as many know, is the Father of ASL – but there was
one big difference. Stokoe couldn’t sign ASL fluently
while Cokely was fluent.
— a state offers tax breaks for deaf with savings accounts
Texas has a deal for the deaf – offering tax breaks on
certain savings accounts for certain deaf-related
expenses. It does not matter if the deaf person is
on SSI or SSDI or Medicaid. It is best that interested
deaf persons get qualified counseling with this
tax break savings account. Do other states offer
this same deal? Do not know.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— confusing gestures
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
08/12/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/