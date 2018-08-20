2018/08/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 20, 2018
— no discrimination workplace in Michigan
Xpert Fulfillment is a big warehouse in Benzie County,
Michigan. The boss hires people, both deaf and
hearing, saying they are equal. It is hard work
at the warehouse but deaf and hearing work
equally hard for equal pay. Very few bosses
would say the same thing! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/no-discrimination-workplace/
— Facebook accused of discrimination!
Facebook accused of discrimination? This is a
surprise because many deaf people use Facebook.
Well, the Department of Housing and Urban Development
said that Facebook shares private information about
users, the deaf included, with the apartment landlords.
These landlords could find out that some of the
apartment applicants are deaf and find ways to
reject them. Another reason why Facebook is in
trouble!
— a deaf actor says public are hypocrites
A deaf actor, who works with the theater, said
that the hearing public are hypocrites. The
hearing people say they support equal rights
for deaf actors but when the play ends and
when there are cast parties, the hearing
people ignore these deaf actors!
