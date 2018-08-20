2018/08/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 20, 2018

— no discrimination workplace in Michigan

Xpert Fulfillment is a big warehouse in Benzie County,

Michigan. The boss hires people, both deaf and

hearing, saying they are equal. It is hard work

at the warehouse but deaf and hearing work

equally hard for equal pay. Very few bosses

would say the same thing! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/no-discrimination-workplace/

— Facebook accused of discrimination!

Facebook accused of discrimination? This is a

surprise because many deaf people use Facebook.

Well, the Department of Housing and Urban Development

said that Facebook shares private information about

users, the deaf included, with the apartment landlords.

These landlords could find out that some of the

apartment applicants are deaf and find ways to

reject them. Another reason why Facebook is in

trouble!

— a deaf actor says public are hypocrites

A deaf actor, who works with the theater, said

that the hearing public are hypocrites. The

hearing people say they support equal rights

for deaf actors but when the play ends and

when there are cast parties, the hearing

people ignore these deaf actors!

