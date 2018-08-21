2018/08/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 21, 2018

— airline wasted ASL-fluent flight attendant

A deaf couple boarded an airline. On duty on that

flight was a flight attendant that knew ASL. It

was wasted because no one at the airline admitting

gate told the flight crew about that deaf couple.

As a result, the ASL-fluent flight attendant was

assigned to a different part of the plane whereas

the deaf couple was seated in another part!

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/seated-deaf-and-far-away-interpreter/

— interpreter worries about “mirror”

A mirror while interpreting worries one interpeter.

He said that if he uses his fingers to point something

on the left side, the deaf people will think he is

pointing to something on the right side!

— different way to explain captions

Deaf people know captions means captions. Some

hearing people think differently. One said:

the TV with the words below

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf school that closed up quickly

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

08/19/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/