2018/08/21

— airline wasted ASL-fluent flight attendant
A deaf couple boarded an airline. On duty on that
flight was a flight attendant that knew ASL. It
was wasted because no one at the airline admitting
gate told the flight crew about that deaf couple.
As a result, the ASL-fluent flight attendant was
assigned to a different part of the plane whereas
the deaf couple was seated in another part!
— interpreter worries about “mirror”
A mirror while interpreting worries one interpeter.
He said that if he uses his fingers to point something
on the left side, the deaf people will think he is
pointing to something on the right side!
— different way to explain captions
Deaf people know captions means captions. Some
hearing people think differently. One said:
the TV with the words below
