— clicker for hearing; flasher for deaf
Dogs have been trained through the clicker method
for years. But not just dogs, but human beings
have also been trained (to dance better, to golf
better, to learn better in classroom, etc).
What about the deaf that cannot hear the
click? A trainer suggested flashing lights
to help train them! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/training-method/
— Nyle DiMarco faces a big problem
Nyle DiMarco faces a big problem. A scandal? No!
The paparazzi follows him everywhere, and they
scream at him to give them attention. Nyle is
deaf so why all the screaming in his face!
There was an incident during the MTV Video Music
Awards because of the paparazzi screaming.
— comment during interview is a puzzler
Kristine Leahy, not deaf, conducts interviews
with Ninja TV participants. She interviewed
deaf participant Kyle Schulze, and said:
Being hearing impaired can affect your balance,
and he did so well
Seems the interviewer was misinformed. A medical
examiner said that 30 percent of deaf people
may have balance problems. This may mean 70
percent of other deaf people do not have
balance problems. Obviously Kyle must have
great balance to compete in these Ninja events.
