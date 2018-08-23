2018/08/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 23, 2018

— clicker for hearing; flasher for deaf

Dogs have been trained through the clicker method

for years. But not just dogs, but human beings

have also been trained (to dance better, to golf

better, to learn better in classroom, etc).

What about the deaf that cannot hear the

click? A trainer suggested flashing lights

to help train them! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/training-method/

— Nyle DiMarco faces a big problem

Nyle DiMarco faces a big problem. A scandal? No!

The paparazzi follows him everywhere, and they

scream at him to give them attention. Nyle is

deaf so why all the screaming in his face!

There was an incident during the MTV Video Music

Awards because of the paparazzi screaming.

— comment during interview is a puzzler

Kristine Leahy, not deaf, conducts interviews

with Ninja TV participants. She interviewed

deaf participant Kyle Schulze, and said:

Being hearing impaired can affect your balance,

and he did so well

Seems the interviewer was misinformed. A medical

examiner said that 30 percent of deaf people

may have balance problems. This may mean 70

percent of other deaf people do not have

balance problems. Obviously Kyle must have

great balance to compete in these Ninja events.

