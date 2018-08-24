2018/08/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 24, 2018
— a deaf-blind business owner
Ron Eshoo, who is deaf-blind, owns his business –
the Ron’s Allstar Vending, Inc. His vending
machines are found at various locations in
Chicago and in the suburbs. He has an assistant
that works with him, driving around, purchasing
vending products and filling these up in his
vending machines. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/business-owned-by-deaf-blind-person/
— Facebook bans a sign language music video
Becki Breiner, who is deaf, was not allowed by
Facebook to sign-sing some musical songs.
Sony objected to one of her sign-songs, saying
it was piracy – and had Facebook block it!
— parole board unfair to a deaf prisoner
A deaf prisoner in California had a hearing
with the parole boar, hoping he would win
parole. It was not to be. The board asked
him if he took educational programs while
in prison. He said yes – but these classes
were not interpreted. As a result, the
parole board turned down parole for him.
The Prison Law Office is now fighting for
parole that deaf prisoner.
