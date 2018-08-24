2018/08/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 24, 2018

— a deaf-blind business owner

Ron Eshoo, who is deaf-blind, owns his business –

the Ron’s Allstar Vending, Inc. His vending

machines are found at various locations in

Chicago and in the suburbs. He has an assistant

that works with him, driving around, purchasing

vending products and filling these up in his

vending machines. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/business-owned-by-deaf-blind-person/

— Facebook bans a sign language music video

Becki Breiner, who is deaf, was not allowed by

Facebook to sign-sing some musical songs.

Sony objected to one of her sign-songs, saying

it was piracy – and had Facebook block it!

— parole board unfair to a deaf prisoner

A deaf prisoner in California had a hearing

with the parole boar, hoping he would win

parole. It was not to be. The board asked

him if he took educational programs while

in prison. He said yes – but these classes

were not interpreted. As a result, the

parole board turned down parole for him.

The Prison Law Office is now fighting for

parole that deaf prisoner.

