2018/08/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 27, 2018

— hearing wife won’t wake up sleeping deaf husband

A newspaper advice column posted this comment:

My husband is deaf, so it never made much sense for me

to wake him up after I was already awakened by a crying

child

Why not? Both parents share equal responsibility

for raising a child

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/hearing-wife-awake-deaf-husband-sleeping/

— amazing deaf job in Africa

African nations are notorious for discriminating

against the deaf. Yet, in Kenya, Michael Ndurumo,

who is deaf, is an associate professor of

Psychology at University of Nairobi. He teaches

classes both on undergraduate and graduate

levels. Interpreter with him? Yes.

— FBI device scary to deaf

FBI “listening” devices possibly interfering

with deaf-911-text services? Says who? Says

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. Hope this is not

true.

