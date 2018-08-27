2018/08/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 27, 2018
— hearing wife won’t wake up sleeping deaf husband
A newspaper advice column posted this comment:
My husband is deaf, so it never made much sense for me
to wake him up after I was already awakened by a crying
child
Why not? Both parents share equal responsibility
for raising a child
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/hearing-wife-awake-deaf-husband-sleeping/
— amazing deaf job in Africa
African nations are notorious for discriminating
against the deaf. Yet, in Kenya, Michael Ndurumo,
who is deaf, is an associate professor of
Psychology at University of Nairobi. He teaches
classes both on undergraduate and graduate
levels. Interpreter with him? Yes.
— FBI device scary to deaf
FBI “listening” devices possibly interfering
with deaf-911-text services? Says who? Says
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. Hope this is not
true.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf aliens in Washington, DC and Rochester, NY
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
08/26/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/