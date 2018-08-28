2018/08/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 28, 2018

— customer service centers helping or not helping the deaf

When people have complaints, they contact customer service

centers. Some are by mail, by email, by voice phone and

by chat. For the deaf, results have been mixed. Many

companies toss mail into the trash can; more companies

stop accepting emails; all companies have voice numbers

but many of them resist relay calls, thinking it is

scam. As for chat, many overseas centers handle chat,

but English language is quite a barrier. What is best?

Face to face communications in person if this is at

all possible. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/customer-service-motto/

— 911-text problems

A dispatch center director said that voice

is so much better than text during emergencies.

Voice is faster. Dispatchers can pick up hints

from “panic” voices. Text communications is

slower than voice communications. If the

emergency call involves CPR, voice instructions

can do that; text instructions can’t. This is

why improving 911-text calls is always a

priority with the deaf.

— Netflix is good and bad

Netflix is good in USA because it offers 100 percent

captioning, which is what they promised. Netflix

is bad in Great Britain. According to a survey

nearly 40 percent of videos are not captioned or

subtitled! Possibly because our ADA is the world’s

strongest law that protects the deaf.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Codas that fake deeafness

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

08/26/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/