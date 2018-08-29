2018/08/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 29, 2018

— a nation dishonest on deaf/disabled hiring quotas

Government agencies in one nation have been caught not

telling the truth about their statistical quotas of

hiring the deaf and the disabled. This scandal is taking

place in Japan, and the top government people are not

too happy about it. Does it happen in USA when employers

and agencies lie about the same thing? A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-hiring-quota-honest-or-dishonest/

— politics behind video captions

Ugly politics took place at University of Florida.

The outgoing student government president veteod

a student bill to require captions on all campus

videos. His reasons were unclear but one pointed

out to a technicality, the incorrect wording in

the bill – American with Disabilities Act!

At any rate, no deaf students on the campus

were asked about that bill! Did the new

president succeed in getting the bill passed?

Do not know yet.

— announcement from Deaf Seniors of America

The Deaf Seniors of America issued a nationwide

announcement – to contact senators to oppose

the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S.

Supreme Court. Will the senators listen?

Good question!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf mental health pioneer

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

08/26/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/