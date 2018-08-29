2018/08/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 29, 2018
— a nation dishonest on deaf/disabled hiring quotas
Government agencies in one nation have been caught not
telling the truth about their statistical quotas of
hiring the deaf and the disabled. This scandal is taking
place in Japan, and the top government people are not
too happy about it. Does it happen in USA when employers
and agencies lie about the same thing? A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-hiring-quota-honest-or-dishonest/
— politics behind video captions
Ugly politics took place at University of Florida.
The outgoing student government president veteod
a student bill to require captions on all campus
videos. His reasons were unclear but one pointed
out to a technicality, the incorrect wording in
the bill – American with Disabilities Act!
At any rate, no deaf students on the campus
were asked about that bill! Did the new
president succeed in getting the bill passed?
Do not know yet.
— announcement from Deaf Seniors of America
The Deaf Seniors of America issued a nationwide
announcement – to contact senators to oppose
the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S.
Supreme Court. Will the senators listen?
Good question!
