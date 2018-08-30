2018/08/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 30, 2018
— deaf-women owned businesses and daily challenges
There was a story about female entrepreneurs dealing
with challenges and discrimination on a daily basis.
A deaf woman, who has started her own business
in the early 1980’s had to deal with these same
issues – but with a bigger challenge – her own deafness!
— Musk and the deaf
Elon Musk, the businessman, loves attention – his
Tesla cars and many other business ventures. Deaf
venture? He established Neuralink as a new
business venture – something to do with brains
working with computers. And for the deaf,
he wants the deaf to hear, with help of the
Neuralink venture. Nothing about the
CI or the hearing aid was mentioned.
— different Hollywood discrimination against the deaf
There have been many stories of Hollywood discriminating
against the deaf (using fake-deaf actors instead of using
real-deaf actors). A story surfaced today of Hollywood
discriminating against the deaf and the disabled with
these “behind the camera” crews. We are talking about
camera men, sound technicians, film editors, make up
artists, animatists, etc. We have had a few deaf people
with these “behind the camera” crews but as always,
it is never enough!
— state official said ASL is child abuse
