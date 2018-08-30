2018/08/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 30, 2018

— deaf-women owned businesses and daily challenges

There was a story about female entrepreneurs dealing

with challenges and discrimination on a daily basis.

A deaf woman, who has started her own business

in the early 1980’s had to deal with these same

issues – but with a bigger challenge – her own deafness!

This business continues to this day. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/challenges-facing-deaf-women-owned-businesses/

— Musk and the deaf

Elon Musk, the businessman, loves attention – his

Tesla cars and many other business ventures. Deaf

venture? He established Neuralink as a new

business venture – something to do with brains

working with computers. And for the deaf,

he wants the deaf to hear, with help of the

Neuralink venture. Nothing about the

CI or the hearing aid was mentioned.

— different Hollywood discrimination against the deaf

There have been many stories of Hollywood discriminating

against the deaf (using fake-deaf actors instead of using

real-deaf actors). A story surfaced today of Hollywood

discriminating against the deaf and the disabled with

these “behind the camera” crews. We are talking about

camera men, sound technicians, film editors, make up

artists, animatists, etc. We have had a few deaf people

with these “behind the camera” crews but as always,

it is never enough!

