2018/08/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 31, 2018
— terp’s interesting wish
An interpreter said:
We’ve got some wonderful interpreters, but it
would be great for the deaf not to depend on
them.
What he meant is that the society should be
100 percent accessible, making interpreters
unnecessary.
Realistic or just a dream?
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/welcome-to-reality/
— non-captions in the Minnesota classrooms
A deaf teacher in Minnesota said that on one survey,
only 15 percent of videos are captioned; 60 percent
are partially captioned and 25 percent captioned
very little, if any. Didn’t matter that there
are ADA laws, these Minnesota districts do
not follow them!
— a serious problem in Kenya
The Deaf Empowerment Society of Kenya is very
angry about a serious problem in the deaf
community. In Embu, a medium-sized Kenyan
city, the deaf people are given tools to help
them go into business for themselves (salon
equipment, farming tools and vehicle repair
items). Instead of using these tools
themselves, they sell these tools to make
money for themselves! They have been
warned that if they sell these tools again,
they cannot receive assistance with their
future needs!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— Bell vs Edison
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
08/26/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/