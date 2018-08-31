2018/08/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 31, 2018

— terp’s interesting wish

An interpreter said:

We’ve got some wonderful interpreters, but it

would be great for the deaf not to depend on

them.

What he meant is that the society should be

100 percent accessible, making interpreters

unnecessary.

Realistic or just a dream?

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/welcome-to-reality/

— non-captions in the Minnesota classrooms

A deaf teacher in Minnesota said that on one survey,

only 15 percent of videos are captioned; 60 percent

are partially captioned and 25 percent captioned

very little, if any. Didn’t matter that there

are ADA laws, these Minnesota districts do

not follow them!

— a serious problem in Kenya

The Deaf Empowerment Society of Kenya is very

angry about a serious problem in the deaf

community. In Embu, a medium-sized Kenyan

city, the deaf people are given tools to help

them go into business for themselves (salon

equipment, farming tools and vehicle repair

items). Instead of using these tools

themselves, they sell these tools to make

money for themselves! They have been

warned that if they sell these tools again,

they cannot receive assistance with their

future needs!

