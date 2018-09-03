2018/09/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 3, 2018
— National Television and Radio Broadcaster tells a lie
RTE, which is broadcasts TV and radio programs, told
a lie. They said the reason why there is no Irish
Sign Language broadcast of the national anthem during
a national sporting event is because they cannot find
a sign language person! Does DeafDigest believe it?
No! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/do-not-trust-a-liar/
— struggles of a deaf dancer
A deaf dancer said it is a struggle to keep up
with hearing dancers while on stage giving
a performance. Hearing dancers listen for
music to know their next steps, while
deaf dancers must depend on her own eyes.
If she watches hearing dancers to make
their moves, then the audience would know
something is wrong!
— social media replaces pen and paper
More deaf people rely on social media to
communicate with the hearing. Would it
mean that pen and paper is old fashioned?
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— fund raising letter sent to a deaf person
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
09/02/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/