2018/09/03

— National Television and Radio Broadcaster tells a lie

RTE, which is broadcasts TV and radio programs, told

a lie. They said the reason why there is no Irish

Sign Language broadcast of the national anthem during

a national sporting event is because they cannot find

a sign language person! Does DeafDigest believe it?

— struggles of a deaf dancer

A deaf dancer said it is a struggle to keep up

with hearing dancers while on stage giving

a performance. Hearing dancers listen for

music to know their next steps, while

deaf dancers must depend on her own eyes.

If she watches hearing dancers to make

their moves, then the audience would know

something is wrong!

— social media replaces pen and paper

More deaf people rely on social media to

communicate with the hearing. Would it

mean that pen and paper is old fashioned?

