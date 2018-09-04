2018/09/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 4, 2018

— deaf actress asking for an agent

Almost all actors have agents. This is a requirement

in the entertainment industry. But there is a twist –

deaf actress Shoshannah Stern asked her mother for

help in getting an agent. Well, Shoshonnah, at

that time, was just six years old! Fortunately

for her, she has been getting good roles in movies

and TV. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/agents-looking-for-something/

— the distracted deaf driver

A police officer said if a deaf person drives and uses

ASL with his passenger, it is distracted driving. Even

if the deaf driver does not turn his head to look at

the passenger’s response, it is still a distraction.

— netflix vs kanopy

Netflix vs Kanopy, who wins? Kanopy is an organization

that offers streaming videos at libraries and schools.

Captions? Yes. Netflix also offers captions, but it is

suspected that it is in USA but not really that so

in other nations. Kanopy is free, but they have rules

that subscribers must follow. There was a story of

the Alexandria (Virginia) library system that has

Kanopy video captions.

