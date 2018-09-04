2018/09/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 4, 2018
— deaf actress asking for an agent
Almost all actors have agents. This is a requirement
in the entertainment industry. But there is a twist –
deaf actress Shoshannah Stern asked her mother for
help in getting an agent. Well, Shoshonnah, at
that time, was just six years old! Fortunately
for her, she has been getting good roles in movies
and TV. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/agents-looking-for-something/
— the distracted deaf driver
A police officer said if a deaf person drives and uses
ASL with his passenger, it is distracted driving. Even
if the deaf driver does not turn his head to look at
the passenger’s response, it is still a distraction.
— netflix vs kanopy
Netflix vs Kanopy, who wins? Kanopy is an organization
that offers streaming videos at libraries and schools.
Captions? Yes. Netflix also offers captions, but it is
suspected that it is in USA but not really that so
in other nations. Kanopy is free, but they have rules
that subscribers must follow. There was a story of
the Alexandria (Virginia) library system that has
Kanopy video captions.
