2018/09/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 5, 2018
— missing out on half of movie action
A deaf person said that using portable devices
causes him to miss out on half of the movie
action. So much time is wasted looking up and
down at the screens. This is all the reason
why deaf people love open captions, in which
movie houses hate! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/yawning-and-watching-captions-on-device/
— not easy for a chef to make it on the Chopped TV program
To date, chef Kurt Ramborger was the only deaf chef to
compete on the Chopped TV program. Even though he was
chopped in the first round, it remains as a big honor
to be selected to compete on the program. The Chopped
production team gets many applications from chefs and
they follow strict procedures to pick few chefs and
eliminate many others for each episode.
— discrimination in the Deaf Community
“Not being deaf enough” in the Deaf Community is
a growing discrimination. A deaf girl said:
I’m proud to be among those who live with deafness. Yet
I often feel rejected by some of these same people.
Years ago at deaf clubs and deaf events, it was not
a discrimination. Unfortunately, times have changed.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf ordering fast food
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
09/02/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/
PRESERVING DEAF TELEVISION AND FILM HISTORY
The Silent Network, the nations first national Deaf/Hard of Hearing
television network, which started in 1979, has been hard at work on its
major preservation efforts of thousands of hours of past Deaf/HOH
broadcast TV shows for the benefit of todays viewers.
Viewers can now enjoy watching the digitally re-mastered shows
as well as brand new shows at WAWO.tv. Shows are added regularly.
Viewers can watch on their TV, tablet, mobile device, or computer.
Visit www.TheSilentNetwork.tv for more background information or
watch the shows at www.WAWO.tv.
Join and support this major historical undertaking!