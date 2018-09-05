2018/09/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 5, 2018

— missing out on half of movie action

A deaf person said that using portable devices

causes him to miss out on half of the movie

action. So much time is wasted looking up and

down at the screens. This is all the reason

why deaf people love open captions, in which

movie houses hate! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/yawning-and-watching-captions-on-device/

— not easy for a chef to make it on the Chopped TV program

To date, chef Kurt Ramborger was the only deaf chef to

compete on the Chopped TV program. Even though he was

chopped in the first round, it remains as a big honor

to be selected to compete on the program. The Chopped

production team gets many applications from chefs and

they follow strict procedures to pick few chefs and

eliminate many others for each episode.

— discrimination in the Deaf Community

“Not being deaf enough” in the Deaf Community is

a growing discrimination. A deaf girl said:

I’m proud to be among those who live with deafness. Yet

I often feel rejected by some of these same people.

Years ago at deaf clubs and deaf events, it was not

a discrimination. Unfortunately, times have changed.

