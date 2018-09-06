2018/09/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 6, 2018

— two things wrong with a new movie

Hollywood is coming up with a new movie –

El Tonto. Two things wrong! A hearing actor

is playing a fake-deaf role. And a press

release described the fake-deaf character

as idiot deaf mute! Despite efforts by

the deaf and disabled advocacy groups,

Hollywood continues to call us “deaf mute”

and to cast fake-deaf actors. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/hollywood-continues-to-treat-us-bad/

— deaf-whistle for the deaf

Is there such a thing as deaf-whistle

for the deaf? An inventor came up with

a special whistle that would transmit

whistle sounds to deaf people’s CI,

alerting them to the whistle signal.

— treating the deaf worse than treating hearing

There was a story saying that Customer Service

people are terrible. They treat hearing customers

terrible. Is it possible that they treat deaf

customers even worse? Customer service reps, with

bad attitude, may give relay service interpreters

hard time (hanging up on them or refusing to

help deaf clients, etc), or not being too

helpful on chat lines. When big companies

are hiring people, no one wants to work in

Customer Service unless they are not able

to get jobs elsewhere.

