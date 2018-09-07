2018/09/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 7, 2018

— deaf person disqualified in Ninja finals

Kyle Schulze, who is deaf, reached the finals on

the American Ninja Warrior program. Unfortunately,

he fell on his first obstacle, and was disqualified.

He said he hurt his ankle during training, and the

injury did not heal quickly enough. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/the-eliminated-deaf-competitor/

— Deaf Hulk’s plans

Lou Ferrigno, who is deaf and played the Incredible

Hulk role during the late seventies and early eighties,

is working on a new TV reality show that he is

hoping to produce. It is something about “Celebrity

Apprentice” but full details are not yet known.

— Rude or not rude?

It is almost always that a hearing person would

come to a deaf person. And that when there is

no response from the deaf person, the angry

hearing person would think it is rude, without

realizing the person is deaf. One hearing

person, however, realized it was himself that is

being rude for showing anger in the first

place!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Wheel of Fortune

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

09/02/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/