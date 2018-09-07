2018/09/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 7, 2018
— deaf person disqualified in Ninja finals
Kyle Schulze, who is deaf, reached the finals on
the American Ninja Warrior program. Unfortunately,
he fell on his first obstacle, and was disqualified.
He said he hurt his ankle during training, and the
injury did not heal quickly enough. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/the-eliminated-deaf-competitor/
— Deaf Hulk’s plans
Lou Ferrigno, who is deaf and played the Incredible
Hulk role during the late seventies and early eighties,
is working on a new TV reality show that he is
hoping to produce. It is something about “Celebrity
Apprentice” but full details are not yet known.
— Rude or not rude?
It is almost always that a hearing person would
come to a deaf person. And that when there is
no response from the deaf person, the angry
hearing person would think it is rude, without
realizing the person is deaf. One hearing
person, however, realized it was himself that is
being rude for showing anger in the first
place!
