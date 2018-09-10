2018/09/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 10, 2018

— a lost hearing aid

A mainstreamed football player lost his hearing

aid during a game last week. Play was stopped

as players from both teams plus volunteer

fans looked on the field for the missing

hearing aid. It could not be found. The

referees then switched the end zones so

that the players would play in the opposite

direction, to avoid accidentally step on

the hearing aid. Fortunately, during half time the

lost hearing aid was found! It took place

in Massachusetts. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/the-lost-hearing-aid/

— a stolen road sign

Someone in Gregg Township (Pennsylvania) stole

a street sign. It was “Hearing Impaired Child” sign.

The police is not too happy about it and is

investigating the theft.

— maybe hearing pilots need deaf devices

A deaf device is a flashing signaler. Well,

there was a story in the “The Conversation,”

which is an on-line media. It said that

pilots often don’t hear alarms while

flying their airplanes! DeafDigest wonders

why not install flashing signalers for

them?

