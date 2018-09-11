2018/09/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 11, 2018

— a rare award in a court case win

Very often when a deaf applicant for a job files a lawsuit

he may win a cash settlement but does not get the job.

This means he has to continue looking for employment

elsewhere. The Jacksons, a 7-11 type convenience store/

gas stations chain across the western states, lost

a discrimination case against a deaf applicant.

Not only the chain was fined $88,000, but also

gave the deaf applicant a job! This does not happen

too often.

— helping the deaf with their job human resources details

Human resources people in places of employment are supposed

to advise employees with their needs in pay checks, health

insurance, vacation hours, retirement savings, etc.

Communications with these human resources people can be

sometimes difficult for the deaf. A start-up company

has come up with an app that helps thed deaf communicate

with their human resources people. Hope it works.

— angry Nyle DiMarco

Nyle DiMarco is angry at “Sierra Burgess”

because the script made fun of the deaf.

He said the movie is not telling the truth

about the deaf. DeafDigest agrees with Nyle.

