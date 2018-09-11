2018/09/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 11, 2018
— a rare award in a court case win
Very often when a deaf applicant for a job files a lawsuit
he may win a cash settlement but does not get the job.
This means he has to continue looking for employment
elsewhere. The Jacksons, a 7-11 type convenience store/
gas stations chain across the western states, lost
a discrimination case against a deaf applicant.
Not only the chain was fined $88,000, but also
gave the deaf applicant a job! This does not happen
too often.
— helping the deaf with their job human resources details
Human resources people in places of employment are supposed
to advise employees with their needs in pay checks, health
insurance, vacation hours, retirement savings, etc.
Communications with these human resources people can be
sometimes difficult for the deaf. A start-up company
has come up with an app that helps thed deaf communicate
with their human resources people. Hope it works.
— angry Nyle DiMarco
Nyle DiMarco is angry at “Sierra Burgess”
because the script made fun of the deaf.
He said the movie is not telling the truth
about the deaf. DeafDigest agrees with Nyle.
