2018/09/12

— public anger forced ICE to change its mind
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ordered a
deaf man, who was living in USA for 34 years, to be deported
to Nigeria. He came to USA on a student visa to attend
a deaf school, and never went back home. He never
applied for a green card. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus
and the deaf activists screamed at ICE loud and hard.
ICE changed its mind; said the deaf man can “voluntarily”
return to his home nation. Chances are about 99.9
percent he will stay in USA.
— job description for bartenders
How many bars have this job description
for bartenders – that they must know how to
turn on TV captions upon request by deaf
patrons? Some TV sets and some remotes
are easy to turn on captions. Some TV
sets and some remotes very difficult to
turn on captions (but can be done). Plus
they cannot refuse requests to turn on
captions.
— instructions on captions or subtitles confusing
Deaf people know what is captions? Deaf people
also know what is subtitles? Anyway, on one
Japanese DVD, there are two options – English
or Japanese. If English is selected, the
Japanese language will be subtitled. But
if one selects Japanese, it will be captioned.
Normally it is the other way around, hence
the confusion!
