2018/09/12

— public anger forced ICE to change its mind

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ordered a

deaf man, who was living in USA for 34 years, to be deported

to Nigeria. He came to USA on a student visa to attend

a deaf school, and never went back home. He never

applied for a green card. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus

and the deaf activists screamed at ICE loud and hard.

ICE changed its mind; said the deaf man can “voluntarily”

return to his home nation. Chances are about 99.9

percent he will stay in USA.

— job description for bartenders

How many bars have this job description

for bartenders – that they must know how to

turn on TV captions upon request by deaf

patrons? Some TV sets and some remotes

are easy to turn on captions. Some TV

sets and some remotes very difficult to

turn on captions (but can be done). Plus

they cannot refuse requests to turn on

captions.

— instructions on captions or subtitles confusing

Deaf people know what is captions? Deaf people

also know what is subtitles? Anyway, on one

Japanese DVD, there are two options – English

or Japanese. If English is selected, the

Japanese language will be subtitled. But

if one selects Japanese, it will be captioned.

Normally it is the other way around, hence

the confusion!

