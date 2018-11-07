2018/11/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 7, 2018
— a new event many of us never heard of
Allies Conference? What is it? It will be an
event taking place next year in New Hampshire.
It is being sponsored by the New Hampshire
Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf.
This event started in 1995 and continued for
several more years until it was stopped.
It is being revived. Deaf people, Codas and
interpreters are being encouraged to attend.
Theme? Just issues, issues and issues that
deaf people deal with – and friendly debates
by these groups are encouaraged. Two groups
were not mentioned – the oral deaf and the
hard of hearing! They should be invited
as their viewpoints are important.
— common complaints by deaf that ride public transportation
In Vancouver, the bus has a digital display that shows
the next stops. But the city trolley does not have a
digital display. And also the city railroad network
lacks this same digital display. This is a problem in
all cities where old trolleys and old railroads lack
up-to-date, state-of-art innovations that help the deaf.
— have to deal with uncomfortable situations
In a newspaper interview, a deaf person told the
reporter that deaf people are always in uncomfortable
situations every day. It is something that deaf people
don’t like but are pretty much used to it.
