2018/11/07

— a new event many of us never heard of

Allies Conference? What is it? It will be an

event taking place next year in New Hampshire.

It is being sponsored by the New Hampshire

Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf.

This event started in 1995 and continued for

several more years until it was stopped.

It is being revived. Deaf people, Codas and

interpreters are being encouraged to attend.

Theme? Just issues, issues and issues that

deaf people deal with – and friendly debates

by these groups are encouaraged. Two groups

were not mentioned – the oral deaf and the

hard of hearing! They should be invited

as their viewpoints are important.

— common complaints by deaf that ride public transportation

In Vancouver, the bus has a digital display that shows

the next stops. But the city trolley does not have a

digital display. And also the city railroad network

lacks this same digital display. This is a problem in

all cities where old trolleys and old railroads lack

up-to-date, state-of-art innovations that help the deaf.

— have to deal with uncomfortable situations

In a newspaper interview, a deaf person told the

reporter that deaf people are always in uncomfortable

situations every day. It is something that deaf people

don’t like but are pretty much used to it.

