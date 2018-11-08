2018/11/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 8, 2018

— deaf candidate wins a local election

Matthew Sampson, who is deaf and represents the

Democratic Socialists of America political party,

was elected as an Advisory Neighborhood

Commissioner in the District of Columbia.

His job is to collect complaints and issues

from ward residents for action and review

by the DC council and government. Examples are

road potholes, uncollected trash, unfair

parking tickets, neighborhood harrasment, etc.

It is believed he is the first deaf candidate

to win an election of any kind in the District

of Columbia.

— The National Hotline for Voter Complaints and the deaf

The National Hotline for Voter Complaints said it received

more than 20,000 complaints during the Election Day.

Many of the complaints came from the deaf.

— deaf people moving away from small towns

There have been some deaf people moving away from

small towns. Reason? Lonely social lives? No! Lack

of employment opportunities? No! Big reason is lack

of interpreters. Even with video relay services and

video remote interpreting, deaf people prefer one on

one interpreting, not easily available in small towns

but more available in bigger cities.

