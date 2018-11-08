2018/11/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 8, 2018
— deaf candidate wins a local election
Matthew Sampson, who is deaf and represents the
Democratic Socialists of America political party,
was elected as an Advisory Neighborhood
Commissioner in the District of Columbia.
His job is to collect complaints and issues
from ward residents for action and review
by the DC council and government. Examples are
road potholes, uncollected trash, unfair
parking tickets, neighborhood harrasment, etc.
It is believed he is the first deaf candidate
to win an election of any kind in the District
of Columbia.
— The National Hotline for Voter Complaints and the deaf
The National Hotline for Voter Complaints said it received
more than 20,000 complaints during the Election Day.
Many of the complaints came from the deaf.
— deaf people moving away from small towns
There have been some deaf people moving away from
small towns. Reason? Lonely social lives? No! Lack
of employment opportunities? No! Big reason is lack
of interpreters. Even with video relay services and
video remote interpreting, deaf people prefer one on
one interpreting, not easily available in small towns
but more available in bigger cities.
