2018/11/09

— getting a refund because of driver’s deafness!
A passenger got into a private car service; no one told
the passenger that the driver was deaf. The passenger
was upset because he felt the driver was following the
route on his app and did not understand the passenger’s
short cut routes. After realizing the driver was
deaf, the passenger confronted the ride sharing company.
Not wanting any problems or issues, the company gave
the passenger a full refund! It took place in China.
The refund was given even though the “Uber” passenger
got to his destination and the ride was safe and on
time.
— Ripley’s Believe it or Not says no about Dummy Hoy
Baseball historians have credited Dummy Hoy for inventing
the “safe” and “out” signals for umpires to use. No, not
true, says Ripley’s Believe it or Not, saying that
umpire Bill Klem invented these safe and out signals!
Who is right? Who is wrong?
— if you go to a casino, a possible surprise
One of the casino dealers is a former ASL interpreter.
That interpreter would not say which casino and which
city it is located. Keep in mind that a dealer, fluent
in ASL, will not necessarily help you win more money!
