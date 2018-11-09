2018/11/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 9, 2018

— getting a refund because of driver’s deafness!

A passenger got into a private car service; no one told

the passenger that the driver was deaf. The passenger

was upset because he felt the driver was following the

route on his app and did not understand the passenger’s

short cut routes. After realizing the driver was

deaf, the passenger confronted the ride sharing company.

Not wanting any problems or issues, the company gave

the passenger a full refund! It took place in China.

The refund was given even though the “Uber” passenger

got to his destination and the ride was safe and on

time.

— Ripley’s Believe it or Not says no about Dummy Hoy

Baseball historians have credited Dummy Hoy for inventing

the “safe” and “out” signals for umpires to use. No, not

true, says Ripley’s Believe it or Not, saying that

umpire Bill Klem invented these safe and out signals!

Who is right? Who is wrong?

— if you go to a casino, a possible surprise

One of the casino dealers is a former ASL interpreter.

That interpreter would not say which casino and which

city it is located. Keep in mind that a dealer, fluent

in ASL, will not necessarily help you win more money!

