2018/11/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 12, 2018

— being stared at

A young deaf woman who works at a fast food restaurant

said patrons often stare at her hearing aid. She

hated being stared but has gotten used to it.

— bad law in Florida

In Florida, if a deaf person owns a condo and requests

interpreter at association meetings, the law

(Florida Statues Section 720.303(2)(a), says the

association is not required to provide an interpreter!

The law only requires that association provide physical

accessibility, but not interpreter accesibility.

What about Fair Housing Act? What about ADA?

This is why we have too many attorneys that

specialize in Disability Rights.

— fake-deaf requesting an interpreter

Police arrested a burglar. He was taken to the

courtroom. This burglar requested a sign language

interpreter. Everyone felt the burglar was faking

his deafness, and his request was turned down.

He filed an appeal and again it was turned down.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

11/11/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/