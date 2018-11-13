2018/11/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 13, 2018

— common issue with Deaf Filmmakers and Deaf Newscasters

is being short of money. In other words, they’re often broke!

Hearing Filmmakers and hearing newscasters often make

money; the deaf don’t – and it is an occupational hazard!

— lip-reading a silent movie

The dialogue from the silent movie “They Shall Not Grow Old”

was made possible by lipreaders that tried to figure out what

people were saying on the screen. Perfect lipreading? No way,

because too many words are missed and also many words are

mis-lipread. And many people are unlipreadable. And it is

possible that they were lipread to saying something that

they actually didn’t!

— criminal sentence worse if the crime victim is deaf!

In Des Moines, Iowa, a hearing man was arrested for

burglarizing a home owned by a deaf person.

He was originally charged with burglary in the 3rd

degree, a class D felony. But because the victim

was deaf, the police increased the charges to

criminal mischief in the 4th degree as a hate

crime!

