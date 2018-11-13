2018/11/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 13, 2018
— common issue with Deaf Filmmakers and Deaf Newscasters
A common issue among these Deaf Filmmakers and Deaf Newscasters
is being short of money. In other words, they’re often broke!
Hearing Filmmakers and hearing newscasters often make
money; the deaf don’t – and it is an occupational hazard!
— lip-reading a silent movie
The dialogue from the silent movie “They Shall Not Grow Old”
was made possible by lipreaders that tried to figure out what
people were saying on the screen. Perfect lipreading? No way,
because too many words are missed and also many words are
mis-lipread. And many people are unlipreadable. And it is
possible that they were lipread to saying something that
they actually didn’t!
— criminal sentence worse if the crime victim is deaf!
In Des Moines, Iowa, a hearing man was arrested for
burglarizing a home owned by a deaf person.
He was originally charged with burglary in the 3rd
degree, a class D felony. But because the victim
was deaf, the police increased the charges to
criminal mischief in the 4th degree as a hate
crime!
