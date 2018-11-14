2018/11/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 14, 2018

— deaf person does not want captions

A deaf woman, whose husband is hearing, wrote a letter

a newspaper editor, saying she does not want captions

on movies and TV. Even worse, she would not ask her

hearing husband what the story and the dialogue is

all about. She was afraid that hearing people would

be bothered by unwanted captions!

— deaf filmmaker has many roles

Hollywood hires many different people for many different

roles in making a movie. With Deaf Films, a deaf filmmaker

does everything himself – writing, directing, producing,

casting, starring in the film, marketing, publicity

and making personal film appearances. This is why

perfectly shown deaf films are amazing.

— rubella possibly coming back

Rubella is a disease that often causes deafness in

babies. It comes back, goes away and then comes back

and so on – possibly in 15-20 year cycles.

When rubella hits hard, it results in higher

enrollment among deaf children in deaf education

programs. Right now it is hitting Japan hard,

meaning it may spread across the globe.

