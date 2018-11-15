2018/11/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 15, 2018
— an All-Time Dream Deaf-Hearing Musical performance
DeafDigest thinks it is a first – an all-time Dream
Deaf-Hearing Musical performance. It is scheduled
for December 16, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
The famed Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform
together with the Big Three of Deaf Music –
percussionist Evelyn Glennie, singer Mandy Harvey
and rapper Sean Forbes. Interpreters on stage?
Hope so. These three deaf performers are
interesting – Glennie does not sign; Harvey
does not sign; Forbes does!
— the blind teaching the deaf
Way back in the sixties, services for the deaf were
non-existent in a middle-sized American city. It was
so bad that in one classroom a blind teacher had a
deaf student. And there were no interpreters. Times
have changed.
— a reason some schools resist ASL courses
ASL courses are growing in popularity in schools
and colleges across USA. Yet, there is still
some resistance. Reason is that opponents feel
ASL is not a written langauge and so, cannot
be accepted as a foreign language credit!
