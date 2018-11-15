2018/11/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 15, 2018

— an All-Time Dream Deaf-Hearing Musical performance

DeafDigest thinks it is a first – an all-time Dream

Deaf-Hearing Musical performance. It is scheduled

for December 16, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

The famed Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform

together with the Big Three of Deaf Music –

percussionist Evelyn Glennie, singer Mandy Harvey

and rapper Sean Forbes. Interpreters on stage?

Hope so. These three deaf performers are

interesting – Glennie does not sign; Harvey

does not sign; Forbes does!

— the blind teaching the deaf

Way back in the sixties, services for the deaf were

non-existent in a middle-sized American city. It was

so bad that in one classroom a blind teacher had a

deaf student. And there were no interpreters. Times

have changed.

— a reason some schools resist ASL courses

ASL courses are growing in popularity in schools

and colleges across USA. Yet, there is still

some resistance. Reason is that opponents feel

ASL is not a written langauge and so, cannot

be accepted as a foreign language credit!

