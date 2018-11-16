2018/11/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 16, 2018

— non-ASL body langauge

What is non-ASL body language? It is the way people

write, drink, and walk. And even sitting positions,

eyebrow movements, shoulder movements and so on.

This topic was written up in a story today. Not

easy, during a business meeting where comments

are so quick across the table that even interpreters

and deaf participants have problems keeping up with!

— hearing comedian is scolded for mocking the deaf

Deaf celebrity Nyle DiMarco scolded comedian Dane

Cook for mocking the deaf. Dane hinted that deaf

people wake up late for work due to inability

to hear the alarm. After Nyle scolded him,

Dane quickly removed his tweet!

— two years to set up closed-captioned scoreboard

The New York Red Bulls professional soccer team

has added closed captions to its scorebaord at

Red Bulls Arena in Harrison, NY, not too far from

New Jersey Turnpike. But before putting up closed

captions, it took two years of research, survey

and discussions. This bothers DeafDigest. Why

two years? If everyone agrees the scoreboard

should be closed captioned, then great, but

why two very long years before it finally happens?

