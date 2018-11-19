2018/11/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 19, 2018
— paperwork on discrimination complaint
A deaf person filed a discrimination complaint
with a local agency. The paperwork took four
hours leaving that person exhausted. This may
be the reason why some deaf people feel it is
not worth the hassle!
— reason for no captions
People are complaining that the new video game –
“Spyro Reignited Trilogy” has no captions.
What did the game developer say?
There is no industry standard for subtitles!
This comment is shocking.
— school exam for deaf is unfair
A deaf school had an exam for its deaf
students. The exam asked to describe how
the leaves would sound when people walk
on the ground. The school is in Romania
and the deaf community is upset about
that exam and has asked the Europe
Commissioner for Human Rights to
investigate it.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
11/18/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/