2018/11/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 19, 2018

— paperwork on discrimination complaint

A deaf person filed a discrimination complaint

with a local agency. The paperwork took four

hours leaving that person exhausted. This may

be the reason why some deaf people feel it is

not worth the hassle!

— reason for no captions

People are complaining that the new video game –

“Spyro Reignited Trilogy” has no captions.

What did the game developer say?

There is no industry standard for subtitles!

This comment is shocking.

— school exam for deaf is unfair

A deaf school had an exam for its deaf

students. The exam asked to describe how

the leaves would sound when people walk

on the ground. The school is in Romania

and the deaf community is upset about

that exam and has asked the Europe

Commissioner for Human Rights to

investigate it.

