2018/11/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 20, 2018

— best past interpreters vs best today interpreters

Which interpreters are the best? Past interpreters

or today’s interpreters? No answer because best

past interpreters are same as best today’s interpreters.

Reason for bringing this up is because some today’s

interpreters are called Rock Stars. No one, in the

past, have called them Rock Stars! There was no media

(facebook, twitter, video coverage, etc) that have covered

past interpreters. Hearing people, who know no ASL

but are fascinated with hand movements, gestures and

facial expressions, have called them Rock Stars.

This is unfair to past interpreters that worked so

hard for so many hours to make the deaf understand

the hearing voice.

— popular TV programs of past years

In the past, the most popular TV programs were Wonder Woman,

The Bionic Woman, The Blues Brothers. These programs had

one thing in common – action filled with stunts. Performing

these stunts was a deaf woman, who passed away recently –

Kitty O’Neil. She also performed stunts on other TV

programs that we have forgotten all about!

— ADA, yes, but deaf not consulted about it

What good is ADA if deaf advisors have not been

consulted about it? Hearing planners of big

events decide what is best for the deaf – without –

asking the deaf first! This was the issue that

deaf advocates have been complaining for years.

