2018/11/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 21, 2018

— no interpreter, so just stay home!

A past mainstreamed student carries bitter memories of

the classes she attended. If she asked for an

interpreter, the school would tell her to stay home!

She then enrolled at a deaf school, but her bitter

mainstreamed memories continue.

— a store sign that is hated

A grocery store posted a sign which said:

Out of business; closed to public; due to ADA

lawsuit

That store was sued for not following ADA

regulations; rather than to fight the lawsuit,

the owner suddenly closed up the store!

— anger grows over no captions

DeafDigst mentioned that The Spyro Reignited Trilogy

(a gaming video) was not captioned; the game

developer said there is no technical standards

for captioning. Anger has spilled over to

the social media (game forums, Reddit,

Resetera) and a petition among gamers is being

launched. This is what happens when a video

is not captioned that it should be!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

11/18/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/