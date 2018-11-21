2018/11/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 21, 2018
— no interpreter, so just stay home!
A past mainstreamed student carries bitter memories of
the classes she attended. If she asked for an
interpreter, the school would tell her to stay home!
She then enrolled at a deaf school, but her bitter
mainstreamed memories continue.
— a store sign that is hated
A grocery store posted a sign which said:
Out of business; closed to public; due to ADA
lawsuit
That store was sued for not following ADA
regulations; rather than to fight the lawsuit,
the owner suddenly closed up the store!
— anger grows over no captions
DeafDigst mentioned that The Spyro Reignited Trilogy
(a gaming video) was not captioned; the game
developer said there is no technical standards
for captioning. Anger has spilled over to
the social media (game forums, Reddit,
Resetera) and a petition among gamers is being
launched. This is what happens when a video
is not captioned that it should be!
