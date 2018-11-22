2018/11/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 22, 2018

— behind the scenes on TV and radio programs

Jim Cramer is well known for his “Mad Money”

TV program as well as for his “Real Money”

radio program. A professional deaf investor

contributes material that Jim depends on for

some of his comments on both programs. If

you disagree with Cramer’s “comments” just

be aware it may have come from a deaf man!

— dance teacher said deaf cannot dance!

We have quite a few skilled deaf dancers.

One of them appeared on a national televised

dance program (no, it wasn’t Nyle DiMarco).

Yet recently, a dance instructor told a deaf

dancer that deaf people cannot dance and

refused to accept her into the dance program.

The rejected deaf dancer joined another dance

group that welcomed her with open arms.

— winning the “Sign of the Year” honor

Alain Berset, not deaf, is the President of

Switzerland. He is bald. The deaf people

in Switzerland, have created a sign to

identify their own President; it is a

sign that indicates his baldness. Yes, it

is all in good humor, and it was voted

as the winner of the Swiss Sign of the Year.

