2018/11/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 23, 2018

— a comment about deafness being fixed

A web posting had this comment that all

deaf people can have their deafness fixed.

True? No – deaf people that are stone-deaf

cannot have their hearing fixed.

— big burden on deaf actor in a Shakespeare play

A deaf actor said performing in a Shakespearian

play was more of a burden as compared to a regular

play. He had to understand the meaning of the lines

first. The he had to adjust the lines to sign

language and to mix it up with mime and

body language for the benefit of the mixed

hearing/deaf audience. He said it is very

different from regular plays.

— fancy wine at fancy restaurants

There are deaf people that love great wines.

This brings a big question. At great restaurants

that serve great wines, there are sommeliers

whose job is to advise patrons on which wines

that should order to match up perfectly with

the meals they have ordered. Sommeliers

would recommend a wine and would explain

why it is the best. That may take as much

as 5-10 minutes. Would these sommeliers

have patience communicating with deaf

patrons on the wines they should order?

