2018/11/26

November 26, 2018

— a problem with captioned glasses

A frequent user of Captioned Glasses said there

is a problem – must find the perfect spot

on the glasses between captions and the

movie action. It takes quite a lot of balancing

out, the deaf user said.

— fire fighting forensics

Many deaf people are not allowed to fight fires

even though a few volunteer fire departments

welcome deaf fire fighters. What about fire

forensics – trying to solve the cause of fires?

There is one – Wendy Read, a deaf British

woman who is a member of her fire department

Research and Intelligence team.

— Legal Aid for deaf clients

For years the Legal Aid office in Jacksonville, Florida

had a special program for deaf clients that need

legal assistance. Times have changed; deaf clients

that need legal assistance must see private attorneys.

Reason is that funding for Legal Aid offices depend

on interest income from special state funds. When

interest rates go down, Legal Aid offices may cut

services. Not sure if it is Jacksonville’s problem

or a problem that hits all Legal Aid offices in USA.

