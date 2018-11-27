2018/11/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 27, 2018

— an overlooked deaf election winner

DeafDigest mentioned that Matthew Sampson, who is deaf,

won a seat with the District of Columbia Advisory

Neighborhood Commission (ANC). Overlooked was another

deaf winner, Robb Dooling. But as a matter of

cruel irony, they could not attend the ANC

meetings because of lack of interpreters!

They are very angry about it and are kicking up

a big storm, scaring these local government

officials into doing something.

— debate about science and law

On a web-based law site, there was a discussion

about science and law. Deafness was mentioned as

an example. It said that if deaf parents do not

hear their child screaming and needing help

because of a serious injury, then is it

parental abuse? DeafDigest says no. Deaf parents

have successfully raised hearing children for

centuries and many ages.

— Brexit and Deaf Brexit

If and when Brexit takes place, what is going to

happen to European deaf? Can they easily travel

to Great Britain and can British deaf travel

easily to anywhere in Europe? European Union

requires accommodations for the disabled and

the deaf. Will Brexit leave it alone or

destroy these set of accommodations? There is

already a discussion on one deaf-based web

site.

