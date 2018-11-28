2018/11/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 28, 2018
— common complaint about subtitles
a common complaint about subtitles is that in some
movies and videos, it is small and hard to read!
The same can also be said for captions hard to
read because of different colors and different
backgrounds.
— employers say yes, hire the deaf but they don’t
Employers are always saying the right things – that they
will hire the deaf, but when the deaf applicant shows up,
he is not hired. And the employer gives all kinds of
ADA-acceptable and EEOC-acceptable excuses for not hiring
the deaf!
— five sign languages spoken by a deaf team
A deaf athletic team has players that speak in five
different sign languages – ASL, Cued Speech, Signed
English, Oral Sign Language and Rochester Sign Language.
How do they communicate with each other – probably by
lipreading, gestures, facial expressions, home made
signs and body language!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
11/25/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/