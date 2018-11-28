2018/11/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 28, 2018

— common complaint about subtitles

a common complaint about subtitles is that in some

movies and videos, it is small and hard to read!

The same can also be said for captions hard to

read because of different colors and different

backgrounds.

— employers say yes, hire the deaf but they don’t

Employers are always saying the right things – that they

will hire the deaf, but when the deaf applicant shows up,

he is not hired. And the employer gives all kinds of

ADA-acceptable and EEOC-acceptable excuses for not hiring

the deaf!

— five sign languages spoken by a deaf team

A deaf athletic team has players that speak in five

different sign languages – ASL, Cued Speech, Signed

English, Oral Sign Language and Rochester Sign Language.

How do they communicate with each other – probably by

lipreading, gestures, facial expressions, home made

signs and body language!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

11/25/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/