2018/11/29

— a deaf businessman speaks out

Yesterday’s DeafDigest ran an article saying that

hearing employers say – do hire the deaf but they

don’t. A deaf businessman said:

It depends on if the deaf applicant is qualified

and is on par with the hearing employees, plus

being able to compensate for his deafness.

— Pope Francis laughs at a deaf child, in a good way

Pope Francis was giving an audience at the Vatican

yesterday. All of a sudden a deaf child was running

loose during the ceremony, first playing with a

Swiss Guard and then jumping on the state and

running around behind Pope Francis. The Pope

laughed – knowing kids are kids!

— sad news: Aspen Deaf Camp suspends operations

The Aspen Deaf Camp in Colorado has served the Deaf

Community for years with recreational needs,

programs and services. This camp has suspended

operations – because of serious financial issues.

DeafDigest hopes this camp will come back, stronger

than ever!

