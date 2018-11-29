2018/11/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 29, 2018
— a deaf businessman speaks out
Yesterday’s DeafDigest ran an article saying that
hearing employers say – do hire the deaf but they
don’t. A deaf businessman said:
It depends on if the deaf applicant is qualified
and is on par with the hearing employees, plus
being able to compensate for his deafness.
— Pope Francis laughs at a deaf child, in a good way
Pope Francis was giving an audience at the Vatican
yesterday. All of a sudden a deaf child was running
loose during the ceremony, first playing with a
Swiss Guard and then jumping on the state and
running around behind Pope Francis. The Pope
laughed – knowing kids are kids!
— sad news: Aspen Deaf Camp suspends operations
The Aspen Deaf Camp in Colorado has served the Deaf
Community for years with recreational needs,
programs and services. This camp has suspended
operations – because of serious financial issues.
DeafDigest hopes this camp will come back, stronger
than ever!
