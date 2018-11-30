2018/11/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 30, 2018
— good fortune for a scammed deaf couple
Malcolm Wilcox and Delwin Slade wanted home improvement
work on their house. They were scammed by fake-builders
that promised to rebuild, but ran away with their money.
This sad story was reported in the media. To their
surprise, a local TV program on home building featured
them – money poured in from the public. Right now there
is enough money to do a complete rebuild that was
promised them in the first place. It happened in
Great Britain.
— amazing deaf-blind participant
Jason Ruggirello, who is deaf-blind, plays pool
as a member of his team in the Mid-Michigan American
Pool Players Association. He is not the best
player in the league, but is #1 player when it
comes to inspiring all the participating pool
players, all of them hearing.
— elected public official insults the deaf
Charley Martin, not deaf, was a long time
Bucks County (Pennsylvania) Commissioner.
He may not seek reelection. Way back in
2010, a hearing took place to evaluate
the costs of interpreters in the Bucks
County Court. He thought it was a joke
when he said that instead of hiring
interpreters, these deaf people should
have their hearing tested first before
they enter the court system!
