2018/11/30

— good fortune for a scammed deaf couple

Malcolm Wilcox and Delwin Slade wanted home improvement

work on their house. They were scammed by fake-builders

that promised to rebuild, but ran away with their money.

This sad story was reported in the media. To their

surprise, a local TV program on home building featured

them – money poured in from the public. Right now there

is enough money to do a complete rebuild that was

promised them in the first place. It happened in

Great Britain.

— amazing deaf-blind participant

Jason Ruggirello, who is deaf-blind, plays pool

as a member of his team in the Mid-Michigan American

Pool Players Association. He is not the best

player in the league, but is #1 player when it

comes to inspiring all the participating pool

players, all of them hearing.

— elected public official insults the deaf

Charley Martin, not deaf, was a long time

Bucks County (Pennsylvania) Commissioner.

He may not seek reelection. Way back in

2010, a hearing took place to evaluate

the costs of interpreters in the Bucks

County Court. He thought it was a joke

when he said that instead of hiring

interpreters, these deaf people should

have their hearing tested first before

they enter the court system!

