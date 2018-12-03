2018/12/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 3, 2018

— automaker says deaf can hear the sound warning

Honda, the automobile manufacturer, said that

its’ newest CR-V has a sound warning system

that would alert deaf drivers of problems

while driving. Does Honda think deaf people

can hear? Not every deaf person wears a

hearing aid or has a CI.

— worst hospital interpreting issue

Not in USA, but overseas – a hospital, lacking

an interpreter, asked the Coda child to tell

his father that his illness cannot be cured

and that it would be fatal. This is the worst

interpreting issue that DeafDigest has heard of.

— a new word DeafDigest never heard of

A recent newspaper story was about a lipspeaker.

DeafDigest never heard of that word. It is a

person who is lipreadable.

