2018/12/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 3, 2018
— automaker says deaf can hear the sound warning
Honda, the automobile manufacturer, said that
its’ newest CR-V has a sound warning system
that would alert deaf drivers of problems
while driving. Does Honda think deaf people
can hear? Not every deaf person wears a
hearing aid or has a CI.
— worst hospital interpreting issue
Not in USA, but overseas – a hospital, lacking
an interpreter, asked the Coda child to tell
his father that his illness cannot be cured
and that it would be fatal. This is the worst
interpreting issue that DeafDigest has heard of.
— a new word DeafDigest never heard of
A recent newspaper story was about a lipspeaker.
DeafDigest never heard of that word. It is a
person who is lipreadable.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
12/02/18 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/