2018/12/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 4, 2018

— sign language waiters, important or not important

There was a story about an owner of a small chain of

restaurants wanting to hire waiters that know

sign langauge. There is more to the restauarant

than sign language waiters. Is the restaurant

deaf-friendly? Are the menus easy to point and

show to the waiters? Is the restaurant lighting

bright enough for the deaf to communicate

with each other? Can the waiters solve

problems and issues with diners wanting

certain dishes? And most important of all,

is food good or bad?

— a dumb clerk

A couple went to the court to apply for

a marriage license. The man was from

New Mexico. The clerk thought New Mexico

was a country and asked him for his

passport! It took quite some time

for the clerk to understand that

New Mexico is a state not a country.

It sort of happened years ago at a

national organization serving the

deaf. The clerk thought Atlanta

was a state and not a city. The

deaf CEO fired her on the spot!

— interpreting incident during interview

A deaf man applied for a job and asked for an

interpreter. The company told him to bring his

own interpreter. He didn’t but the company

found someone that knew sign language. The

interview didn’t go well as the person

who knew sign langauge was not qualified

to do the interpreting. He felt that it

was the reason he didn’t get the job.

As a result he has filed a lawsuit.

