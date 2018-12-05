2018/12/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 5, 2018
— late president George HW Bush helped the deaf
big-time. He signed the bill to make ADA the law
of the land. Thank you, President Bush.
— helping the deaf in dangerous situations
Almost every day in USA there are dangerous situations
where lives are threatened. In these situations, deaf
people get confused, not knowing what is going on.
Are there workshops? The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police
officers hosted a workshop for the deaf to train them
on what to do in these dangerous situations.
— invisible interpreter is interpreting
A deaf student at a college wears special glasses.
Inside the glasses is a display of interpreter
and a built-in camera that allows the deaf student
to follow the classroom lectures and to get involved
in discussions.
