2018/12/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 5, 2018

The late president George HW Bush helped the deaf

big-time. He signed the bill to make ADA the law

of the land. Thank you, President Bush.

— helping the deaf in dangerous situations

Almost every day in USA there are dangerous situations

where lives are threatened. In these situations, deaf

people get confused, not knowing what is going on.

Are there workshops? The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police

officers hosted a workshop for the deaf to train them

on what to do in these dangerous situations.

— invisible interpreter is interpreting

A deaf student at a college wears special glasses.

Inside the glasses is a display of interpreter

and a built-in camera that allows the deaf student

to follow the classroom lectures and to get involved

in discussions.

