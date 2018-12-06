2018/12/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 6, 2018

— broke the law for a good reason

Amy McMillan, a young deaf woman, was rejected

many times when applying for a job – because of

her deafness. She then broke the law – not

disclosing her deafness on the application form.

She was immediately hired. The law – in Northern

Ireland required all deaf applicants to disclose

their disability on the job forms!

— nursing home in hot water

The Atrium Post Acute Care of Wayne, a nursing

home in New Jersey is in trouble. A deaf social

worker used deaf relay service to discuss a matter

with the nursing home, and was repeatedly hung

up. For that reason, the State Attorney General

ordered the nursing home to pay monetary damages!

— the revenge satisfied the deaf person

Shane van Boening, who is deaf, is the world’s

#1 billiards player. He travels all over the world,

beating hearing billiards players in tournaments.

In a newspaper interview he revealed he was bullied

throughout his school years. They were mocking

him for his deafness. It was so bad that he refused

to attend his own high school graduation ceremony.

The revenge? Living in North Dakota, he drove to

a car wash to get his new and shiny car washed.

One of the car wash people was the same person

that bullied him. Said Shane:

He was the guy who picked on me when I was a little

kid. That is what he deserved. This is what I deserved.

Think what happened better for you.

