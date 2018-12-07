2018/12/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 7, 2018

— a comment by owner of a movie theater

The owner of a movie theater, independent and not

part of national chains, said:

Sometimes it just takes a member of a certain community

to come to us and tell us what they need

That member wanted open captions. The owner said

it was just a matter of a switch of a button to

make the change!

— deaf woman wins movie stunts award

When we talk about movie stunts we think of the

late Kitty O’Neil. She was not the only deaf

person doing stunts. The other one was Marneen

Fields. We probably have never heard of her

but she was deaf and performed many stunts

throughout the 1980’s. The honor she just

won was Legendary Stunt Award from the

International Action on Film Festival. She

has performed stunts for some of the most

famous actresses – Jane Seymour, Priscilla Presley,

Morgan Fairchild, etc.

— yet another role for Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin in a sci-fi movie? Yes,

the movie “Entangled” will be shown

in 2019 and Marlee plays the role

of a hearing daughter and allowing

her to grow up on her own.

