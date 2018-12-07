2018/12/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – December 7, 2018
— a comment by owner of a movie theater
The owner of a movie theater, independent and not
part of national chains, said:
Sometimes it just takes a member of a certain community
to come to us and tell us what they need
That member wanted open captions. The owner said
it was just a matter of a switch of a button to
make the change!
— deaf woman wins movie stunts award
When we talk about movie stunts we think of the
late Kitty O’Neil. She was not the only deaf
person doing stunts. The other one was Marneen
Fields. We probably have never heard of her
but she was deaf and performed many stunts
throughout the 1980’s. The honor she just
won was Legendary Stunt Award from the
International Action on Film Festival. She
has performed stunts for some of the most
famous actresses – Jane Seymour, Priscilla Presley,
Morgan Fairchild, etc.
— yet another role for Marlee Matlin
Marlee Matlin in a sci-fi movie? Yes,
the movie “Entangled” will be shown
in 2019 and Marlee plays the role
of a hearing daughter and allowing
her to grow up on her own.
